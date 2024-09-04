Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Walz: ‘No problem picking out doughnuts’ during campaign visit

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  September 4, 2024 1:56pm CDT
2024 Election
LANCASTER, Pa. (FOX 9) - A week after Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance made headlines for an occurrence at a doughnut shop that was deemed "awkward" by some, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is making his own dough-based headlines.

What we know

Last week, Vance made a stop in Valdosta, Georgia, during which he attempted to make small talk with a shop employee while picking out assorted doughnuts.

During a visit to Cherry Hill Orchards and Farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Gov. Walz took his turn making small talk of his own.

"What am I looking at in a Whoopie Pie?" Walz reportedly asked the manager, before being told about the seasonally flavored pastry.

"I have no problem picking out doughnuts," Walz reportedly replied, seemingly referencing Vance's interaction the week prior. 

The roughly five-minute stop was Walz’s first in Lancaster during the campaign visit.

Walz's apparent joke about Vance's doughnut shop stop is not the first time Walz has taken a jab at Vance. At an event to announce Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate last month, Walz also made a joke about couches in an apparent callback to a false rumor about Donald Trump's VP pick. 

Vance's doughnut shop visit

Vance's doughnut shop interaction was quickly deemed awkward because of the small talk he made while trying to order doughnuts. He said, "A lot of glazed, some sprinkle stuff, some of these cinnamon rolls, whatever makes sense," according to The Hill

Responding to the exchange, Vance told NBC News, "I just felt terrible for that woman," while noting that the event was unscripted, and she had not been warned beforehand that he and his staff would be coming to the shop. 

Here's the clip of Vance at the doughnut shop if you haven't seen it: 