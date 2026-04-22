TikTok influencer's St. Paul parks ban rescinded following city review

The Brief TikTok influencer Josh Liljenquist was banned from all St. Paul parks for 180 days, effective April 6, after city officials accused him of harassing homeless people at Pig's Eye Park. A new letter sent to Liljenquist says that after a review of his appeal, the ban has since been rescinded. Liljenquist is known on social media platforms for going to establishments and ordering large amounts of food while filming it for social media. But city officials allege Liljenquist routinely breaches the peace to "harass, record and profit from vulnerable adults" without their permission.



A Minnesota native and TikTok influencer known for trying to help the homeless while promoting his social media platforms has had a 180-day ban from St. Paul parks rescinded following a city review of his appeal.

Josh Liljenquist St. Paul ban

What we know:

A letter sent on behalf of St. Paul Parks and Recreation says that "based on the evaluation of the facts of this situation," a review by the city has determined to the rescind the ban, effective immediately.

The backstory:

Josh Liljenquist, who goes by @Joshlilj on TikTok, has over 10 million followers and a history of going into Twin Cities establishments, ordering large amounts of food and then distributing it to those who can’t afford it – all while filming the endeavors for his social media viewers.

The City of St. Paul sent a letter to Liljenquest on April 6 stating that he was banned from all St. Paul parks after alleged conduct at Pig’s Eye Park, during which it was alleged that he intended to conduct an unlicensed event on April 11, with no city involvement or approval. The letter included allegations that Lijenquist denied a request from the city for information about his plans.

City officials allege Liljenquist routinely breaches the peace within Pig’s Eye Park to "harass, record and profit from vulnerable adults residing there" without their permission.

A full copy of the letter can be found below:

What's next:

As part of its decision, the letter sent to Josh Liljenquist also notes that city officials "expect all visitors and guests to abide by rules" in both the city’s charter and park regulations.