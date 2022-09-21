3 juveniles allegedly ‘casing vehicles’ detained by Brooklyn Center Police

A call to Brooklyn Center police about three juveniles possibly casing vehicles led to police detaining all three at juvenile centers Tuesday.

According to police, on Sept. 20 at approximately 9:50 p.m. officers were dispatched to an apartment complex located on the 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North after multiple callers said there were several juveniles in the parking lot casing vehicles.

When officers arrived, the three juveniles who were observed in the parking lot by one caller were found – two of whom immediately stopped and complied. A third fled, but was apprehended after he attempted to hide under a vehicle in the parking lot.

Two juveniles were taken to The Link Juvenile Supervision Center and a third was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for a warrant.

A 2013 Kia Forte was located in the parking lot with a broken rear driver's side window.

According to a press release, the Brooklyn Center Police Department "Is well aware of a viral TikTok video that has demonstrated how to steal a Kia or Hyundai make of vehicle. We strongly encourage the use of steering wheel locks, parking in well-lit areas or even parking your vehicle in your garage if possible."

FOX 9 has previously reported the rise in theft of both Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles.