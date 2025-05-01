Thousands rally in St. Paul for international workers, immigrants

The Brief Thousands rallied at the State Capitol on Thursday for international workers’ rights and immigrants. The rally and march were part of worldwide May Day celebrations. Rallygoers held signs criticizing President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and others.



Thousands rallied outside the State Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, protesting what they called President Donald Trump’s attacks on immigrants.

‘Now is the time to rise up!’: May Day rally brings thousands to State Capitol

What happened:

Thousands gathered outside the State Capitol in St. Paul on Thursday, criticizing President Trump and others in the administration over their immigration policies. The rally was part of worldwide May Day celebrations that included rallies and marches focused on the rights of international workers and immigrants. The rally in St. Paul ended with a march near the State Capitol grounds.

What they're saying:

"This is what unity looks like!" said emcee Mira Altobell-Resendez. "We are all under attack, and we must stand together!"

Others issued a call to action.

"We stand here in the true power — the true power is in each and every single one of you," said speaker Rachel Dionne-Thunder. "Now is the time to rise up! Now is the time to fight! Now is the time to say, ‘Enough is enough!’"