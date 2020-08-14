Thousands of customers without power in Twin Cities metro after Friday's storm

article



Xcel Energy reported Saturday morning that crews are still working to assess damage and restore power to customers after a line of thunderstorms rolled through Minnesota last night causing extensive damage to trees, poles and power lines.

According to Xcel, since Friday night, 125,000 customers experienced an outage and as of 8 a.m., about 24,500 customers are still without power with the vast majority of those in the Twin Cities metro area.

Xcel is reminding customers to use caution when traveling in affected areas and stay away from downed lines. Contact Xcel Energy at 1-800-895-1999 to report downed lines or natural gas leaks.

Meanwhile, residents are cleaning up after the storm, reporting downed trees in areas like St. Paul, Little Canada and more.

Storms moved through west central Minnesota Friday, producing a reported tornado near Brownton, Minnesota.

The Minnesota Twins postponed its schedule game Friday evening due to the storm.