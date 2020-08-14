Reported tornado touches down near Brownton, Minnesota

An reported tornado touched down near Brownton, Minnesota Friday evening.

Brownton, Minnesota is located about 12 miles south of Hutchinson in McLeod County.

An apparent tornado touched down near Brownton, Minnesota on Aug. 14, 2020. (Malachi Stuber)

Earlier in the night, a tornado watch had been issued for west central Minnesota due to developing storms. There have been multiple reports of over possible tornadoes in this area this evening, however, tornadoes aren't officially confirmed until after the National Weather Service completes a survey in the following days.

Viewer Nate Reznechek sent in video of a possible tornado or waterspout over Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.