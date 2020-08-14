Reported tornado touches down near Brownton, Minnesota

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Itasca County
18
Tornado Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Benton County, Brown County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 10:36 AM CDT until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:14 PM CDT until FRI 7:45 PM CDT, Carver County, Mcleod County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:53 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:47 PM CDT until FRI 9:45 PM CDT, Itasca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:11 PM CDT until FRI 7:45 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Nicollet County, Scott County, Sibley County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:29 PM CDT until FRI 9:30 PM CDT, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 8:40 PM CDT until SAT 12:09 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carlton County, Carver County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Le Sueur County, Mille Lacs County, Pine County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Saint Louis County, Washington County, Barron County, Burnett County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 7:27 AM CDT until WED 9:24 AM CDT, Norman County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 7:10 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Pine County, Burnett County
Flood Warning
from FRI 2:48 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Otter Tail County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Itasca County, Saint Louis County, Wright County

Reported tornado touches down near Brownton, Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Severe Weather
FOX 9

Reported tornado touches down near Brownton, Minnesota

An apparent tornado touched down near Brownton, Minnesota Friday evening. Video Courtesy: Jessica Brelje

BROWNTON, Minn (FOX 9) - An reported tornado touched down near Brownton, Minnesota Friday evening.

Brownton, Minnesota is located about 12 miles south of Hutchinson in McLeod County.

An apparent tornado touched down near Brownton, Minnesota on Aug. 14, 2020. (Malachi Stuber)

Earlier in the night, a tornado watch had been issued for west central Minnesota due to developing storms. There have been multiple reports of over possible tornadoes in this area this evening, however, tornadoes aren't officially confirmed until after the National Weather Service completes a survey in the following days.

Viewer Nate Reznechek sent in video of a possible tornado or waterspout over Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota. 

Possible tornado moves over Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota

Video captured a possible tornado over Green Lake in Spicer, Minnesota Friday night. Video Courtesy: Nate Reznechek

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.