Minnesotans wake up to damage, power outages after Friday night storm

Minnesotans across the state woke up to storm damage and some power outages after Friday night's storm and tornado touchdown.

Viewers shared photos of downed trees in areas like Minneapolis, St. Paul, Crystal and more. Residents in Brownton, Minnesota reported a tornado touchdown Friday evening.

Xcel Energy reported that about 24,000 customers were still without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday. Crews are still working to assess and repair damages across the metro.

Credit: Tracy Gaulrapp DePriest in Robbinsdale

Credit: Kristi Thompson in Little Canada