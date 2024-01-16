Thomas Rhodes files federal lawsuit after wrongful murder conviction

The man who served decades in prison after a wrongful murder conviction in his wife's death has filed a federal civil lawsuit, requesting compensation after he served decades behind bars.

Thomas Rhodes filed the lawsuit in Minnesota's U.S. District Court on Jan. 13, 2024, against former Ramsey County medical examiner Dr. Michael McGee, along with the prosecutors, police officer and counties involved in the case.

Rhodes was convicted on first- and second-degree murder charges in the death of his wife and was sentenced in 1998 to life in prison. Decades later, on Jan. 13, 2023, his murder convictions were vacated, and he entered an Alford plea for second-degree manslaughter, which carried a four-year sentence.

A year after being released, he filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation and for those involved in his wrongful conviction to be held accountable.

In the summer of 1996, Rhodes and his wife, Jane, went on vacation with their two sons. One night, the pair went out for a boat ride, and while cruising at high speeds, Jane stood up to reach something, lost her balance, and fell into the water.

Dr. Michael McGee, the Ramsey County medical examiner, claimed her death wasn’t an accident but murder. He alleged Rhode grabbed his wife by the neck, threw her overboard, and ran her over several times with the boat. Rhodes maintained she fell out of the boat and disappeared into the water while he was searching for her.

The lawsuit alleges McGee's medical report used non-scientific information given by Kandiyohi County Attorney Boyd Beccue during meetings that were not disclosed to Rhodes defense council. Additionally, Officer William Chandler allegedly used "false information" in the police reports, in a joint effort to "pursue the false theory that Jane’s death was the result of premeditated, intentional homicide, rather than the accident it was," the lawsuit reads.

During a review, several forensic pathologists took a look at McGee’s findings and determined they were wrong, adding the markings on Jane’s face and neck were not from a beating but caused by the drowning process, and the body being facedown in the water.

Dr. McGee has been accused of giving questionable medical testimony in other cases, some of which resulted in murder convictions being vacated. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has since ordered an independent review of 71 cases where Dr. McGee may have provided critical testimony.

"Thomas Rhodes is an innocent man who lost nearly 25 years of his life due to these defendants conspiring to falsely implicate him for the accidental death of his wife," said attorney Brad Thomson of the People’s Law Office in Chicago, a law firm representing Rhodes in the lawsuit. "Over two decades in prison caused unfathomable harm and injustice. With this lawsuit, we intend to bring the defendants’ egregious misconduct to light and seek the measure of justice still owed to Mr. Rhodes."

Rhodes' lawyers are asking for compensation after he served decades beyond the four-year sentence for manslaughter. The lawsuit claims Rhodes "sustained injuries and damages, including the loss of his freedom for over 20 years, personal injuries, pain and suffering, severe mental anguish, and emotional distress."

Since being released, Rhodes has started an art business, Thomas D Galleries, and his lawyers say he is adjusting to life outside of prison.

"I have gained my freedom. I now look forward to justice," Rhodes said in a statement.