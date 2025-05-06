Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do for Mother's Day weekend (May 9-11)

article

It's set to be a gorgeous weekend in the Twin Cities. Here are some things you can do, including some ideas for Mother's Day weekend.

Sculpture Garden Art Fair

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, 1600 S Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, May 10 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Sunday, May 11 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Free

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair returns for its second year, running both Saturday and Sunday this weekend, featuring 180 talented artists, food, beer, wine, music and a botanical marketplace.

Places to take your mom

Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Garden House brunch at the Westin Edina Galleria (3201 Galleria, Edina, MN).

Saturday, May 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Mother's Day Weekend Maker's Market at Forgotten Star Brewing Company (38 Northern Stacks Drive, Fridley, MN).

Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11: Mother's Day wine tasting at Schram Vineyards (8785 Airport Rd, Waconia, MN). Click here to learn more.

Sunday, May 11, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Mother's Day Buffet at Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter (8390 Lofton Ave N, Stillwater, MN).

Sunday, May 11, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Mother's Day Picnic at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (3675 Arboretum Dr, Chaska, MN). ( Tickets here

Asian Phoenix Festival

Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, May 10, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free

Arbeiter Brewing is hosting its annual Asian Phoenix Festival, celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander culture. The event features food, music, and a craft market, all highlighting AAPI culture.

Messi takes on the Minnesota United

Allianz Field, 400 Snelling Ave N, St Paul, MN

Saturday, May 10, 3:30 p.m.

Resale tickets are running $300+

Lionel Messi, one of the biggest stars in soccer, is scheduled to take the field in St. Paul as Inter Miami CF takes on the Minnesota United. But, the big question is if Messi will play. If you want tickets, it's going to be pricey. Resale tickets are running from $300 to more than $2,000 for center field seats. However, if you prefer to watch the game at a bar, you can still stop by the stadium for a free pre-game Soul Asylum concert on the Lawn Layover stage. Then head across the street to the Midway Saloon or Black Hart of St. Paul to watch the game.

Fishing opener in Minnesota

Lakes, rivers, and streams near you

Saturday, May 10

Fishing license needed. Learn more here

The fishing opener is set for Mother's Day weekend in Minnesota. The annual tradition opens up fishing for walleye, sauger and northern pike opens in Minnesota on Saturday. Large- and small-mouthed bass can also be targeted, but it's catch and release for the first 14 days – except in northeastern Minnesota.