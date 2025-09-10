Things to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Sept. 13-14)

A weekend that will be reminiscent of summer again offers plenty to do throughout the land of 10,000 lakes, including music festivals, organized fundraisers and outdoor sports.

7th Annual #LIVIN Music Festival

Sept. 12-13; Begins 2 p.m. on Friday

ERX Motor Park, Elk River

Prices vary

The 7th annual two-day event will benefit the #LIVIN Foundation – a nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent suicide by creating quality connections through everyday conversations about mental health – will again feature camping, music, a BBQ competition and more.



According to organizers, funds from the #LIVIN Music Festival are used to "directly support the mission of LIVIN Foundation in preventing suicide through various programs like camps and retreats for families and individuals who lost a loved one to suicide."

The organization runs a Community Fund Financial grant program, suicide prevention training and education, and mental health resources under the platform called LivinConnected.

Musical guest Sawyer Brown is set to headline Saturday night.

Selby Ave JazzFest

Sept. 12-13; 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Selby Avenue (& Milton), St. Paul

Free

The 24th annual festival brings together both community and music.



The yearly event offers a unique blend of educational opportunities and live performances together in a vibrant gathering found in the Summit-University neighborhood of St. Paul.

Bring your instrument and join our Flash Mob Band pop-up performance.

African Cultural Festival 2025

Sept. 13; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Centennial Park, Brooklyn Center

Free

Advertising itself as "More Awesome, More Exciting and More Extravagant" this year, all "Africans and friends of Africa" are invited to celebrate the continent’s traditions, cultures, language, food arts and fashion.



The event will also include a children’s parade of nations, organizers have said.

Can Do Woofaroo

Sept. 13; 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Can Do Canines, Hopkins

Free

The dog-centric family-friendly event will feature a (canine) dog costume contest, an assistance dog demonstration, dog-centric vendors and more.

The fundraising effort also includes a one-mile walk, which people can collect pledges and donations for here.

Walk For Wishes

Sept. 13; 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Vikings Lakes; Eagan

Registration encouraged

Come out and walk, roll or run to celebrate Make-A-Wish Minnesota, which helps raise funds to grant the wishes of children facing critical illnesses.



The family-friendly festival will also feature a photobooth, facepainting, a comic book creation station, balloon art and more.

Camp Ripley Open House

Sept. 14; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Camp Ripley, Little Falls

Free

Roughly 90 minutes north of the Twin Cities, Camp Ripley will open up to the public to offer Humvee rides, equipment and vehicles on display.

Minnesota Twins homestand

Sept. 13 and Sept. 14; times vary

Target Field, Minneapolis

Prices vary

The Minnesota Twins continue their season after trading nearly half their roster at the deadline in July – a move they curiously explained to season ticket holders by saying ‘We’re here to win a World Series."

Currently sitting 4th in the American League Central, the Twins will miss the playoffs again for the fourth time in five seasons, but it will be a beautiful weekend in Minneapolis for outdoor baseball regardless.