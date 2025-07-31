Minnesota Twins trade Carlos Correa back to Houston Astros

The Brief The Minnesota Twins are trading shortstop Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros, where he spent his first seven big league seasons. Correa played in 93 games for the Twins this season and hit .267 with seven homers. He was in the third year of a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins and waived a no-trade clause to allow the move.



Carlos Correa’s time with the Minnesota Twins is over after 450 games.

The Twins announced Thursday they are trading the shortstop back to the Houston Astros, where he spent his first seven seasons. It’s one of a series of moves as the Twins are six games out of an American League Wild Card Playoff spot with 54 regular season games to play, ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline in Major League Baseball.

As part of the trade agreement, Correa will play third base for the Astros, who have a five-game lead in the AL West. Correa played 93 games for the Twins this season, hitting .267 with seven homers and 31 RBI.

Correa had a no-trade clause in his contract, but waived it to allow the move to happen. He was in the third year of a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins after offers from the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants fell through due to concerns over his ankle.

Twins make other moves

What we know:

After Wednesday’s loss to the Boston Red Sox, the Twins traded closer Jhoan Duran to the Philadelphia Phillies for two prospects. Thursday morning, they dealt outfielder Harrison Bader to the Phillies. They also traded relief pitcher Brock Stewart to the L.A. Dodgers. relief pitcher Danny Coloumbe to the Texas Rangers and sent starting pitcher Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers.

Just before Thursday's deadline, the Twins reportedly dealt Willi Castro to the Chicago Cubs. They also reportedly dealt Griffin Jax to the Tampa Bay Rays, and Louis Varland and Ty France to the Toronto Blue Jays.

In total, the Twins traded 10 players from their 26-man roster over the course of 24 hours before Thursday's deadline.

Guardians, Tigers next

The Twins are off Thursday before heading on a six-game road trip. They head to Cleveland this weekend, and Detroit early next week.