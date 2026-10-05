Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 9–11)

From climbing a historic St. Paul water tower for fall views to Oktoberfest celebrations, there’s plenty going on around the Twin Cities this weekend.

Highland Park Water Tower Open House

Oct. 10–11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Highland Park Water Tower, Snelling Avenue and Ford Parkway, St. Paul

Free

Climb 151 steps to the top of the Highland Park Water Tower for views of the St. Paul and Minneapolis skylines and the changing fall colors. Along with the spectacular view, the 1928 tower, designed by city architect Clarence Wigington, is a neighborhood landmark in Highland Park.

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Oct. 9, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Oct. 10, noon to 10 p.m.

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Free admission

Twin Cities Oktoberfest marks its 16th year with two days of local beer, food and live entertainment at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

Selby West Fall Fest

Oct. 10, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Selby Avenue between Snelling and Fairview avenues, St. Paul

Free

Celebrate fall in St. Paul’s Selby West neighborhood with a petting zoo, pumpkin patch, face painting, tarot card readings and "chicken poop bingo" – which according to Google appears to be exactly what it sounds like. The day also includes a screening of Disney’s "Coco."

Minnesota Comic Book Association FallCon 2026

Oct. 10, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Oct. 11, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Minnesota State Fairgrounds Grandstand

$15 for both days ; children 9 and younger are free

Comic book creators, artists and vendors take over the State Fairgrounds Grandstand for the Minnesota Comic Book Association’s FallCon.

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical

Performances run Oct. 6 through Oct. 11, various times

Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul

Tickets start at $45

The hit 1988 romantic comedy comes to the stage in a new musical following three best friends working at a small-town pizza shop as they navigate relationships, friendship and their futures.