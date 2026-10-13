Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 16–18)

From horror performances and independent films to art crawls and fall festivals, there are plenty of things to do across the Twin Cities this weekend.

Twin Cities Horror Festival

Starts Friday, Oct. 16, performances begin at 6 p.m

The Crane Theater, 2303 Kennedy Street Northeast, Minneapolis

Ticketed event; prices vary by performance. More info

Get into the Halloween spirit as the Twin Cities Horror Festival returns for its 15th year. Running through Oct. 31, the festival features a mix of horror-themed theater, dance, cabaret and other performances, with opening weekend productions ranging from spooky storytelling to monster-inspired shows.

Schmidt Fall Art Crawl

Friday, Oct. 16, 6–9 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 17, noon–7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 18, noon–5 p.m.

Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 West Seventh Street, St. Paul

Free admission

Explore the historic Schmidt Brewhouse as more than 80 resident and guest artists showcase paintings, pottery, photography, jewelry and other creations. Visitors can browse working studios, watch live painting demonstrations on the rooftop and enjoy a children's creative corner, with food trucks available throughout the weekend.

Twin Cities Film Fest

Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 18, screening times vary.

Marcus West End Cinema, 1625 West End Boulevard, St. Louis Park; Edina Mann Theatre, 3911 West 50th Street, Edina

Tickets vary; festival passes available. More information

The 17th annual Twin Cities Film Fest kicks off Thursday with more than 110 films scheduled throughout its 10-day run. The festival features independent movies, documentaries, Minnesota-connected productions and special screenings, along with filmmaker appearances and discussions.

Swingposium

Friday, Oct. 16, 7 p.m.; Oct. 17–18, 2 and 7 p.m.

CSPS Hall, 383 West Michigan Street, St. Paul

Tickets $25–$40.

Japanese taiko drumming, jazz and swing dancing come together in this immersive performance exploring how Japanese Americans maintained hope and community while incarcerated during World War II.

Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze

Thursday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8901 101st Avenue North, Brooklyn Park

$20 per person; children under 36 inches free.

Celebrate fall with a trip through a massive corn maze featuring a patriotic design honoring America's 250th anniversary.