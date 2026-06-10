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Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead outside building on Chicago Ave

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 10, 2026 5:20 PM CDT
Published June 10, 2026 5:20 PM CDT

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting on Chicago Avenue Wednesday morning.
    • The man was reportedly shot outside a building on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue.
    • Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after he was shot in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. 

Fatal shooting on Chicago Avenue

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue. 

Police say that a man in his 20s was shot outside a building on Chicago Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they did not share any suspect details. 

Police did not say if any arrests have been made. 

The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis