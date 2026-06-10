Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead outside building on Chicago Ave

The Brief Minneapolis police say a man in his 20s is dead after a shooting on Chicago Avenue Wednesday morning. The man was reportedly shot outside a building on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue. Police did not say if any arrests have been made.



A man has died after he was shot in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.

Fatal shooting on Chicago Avenue

What we know:

According to Minneapolis police, officers responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue.

Police say that a man in his 20s was shot outside a building on Chicago Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they did not share any suspect details.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.