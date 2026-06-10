Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead outside building on Chicago Ave
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after he was shot in Minneapolis Wednesday morning.
Fatal shooting on Chicago Avenue
What we know:
According to Minneapolis police, officers responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a shooting on the 1900 block of Chicago Avenue.
Police say that a man in his 20s was shot outside a building on Chicago Avenue. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they did not share any suspect details.
Police did not say if any arrests have been made.
The Source: A press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.