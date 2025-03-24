Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (March 28-30)

article

Looking for something to do this weekend in Minnesota? We compiled the top events in the Twin Cities for Friday, March 28 through Sunday, March 30.

Wolves and Wild in town during crunch time

Wolves play on Friday and Sunday. Wild play on Saturday.

Target Center (Wolves) and Xcel Energy Center (Wild)

Ticket prices vary

The end of the regular season is just weeks away for both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Wild. Both teams will fight for playoff position in home games this weekend. The Wild will host the New Jersey Devils on Saturday at 5 p.m. The Wolves host Kevin Durant and the Suns on Friday and the Pistons on Sunday.

Hats, Horses, and High Tea

Saturday, March 29, noon to 4 p.m.

Scarborough Fair, 1583 Hamline Ave N, Falcon Heights, MN 55108

Free admission

Hats, Horses & High Tea returns to the Scarborough Fair shop for the first time since the pandemic. The event celebrates classic fashion, including outfits perfect for a host of spring events like a Kentucky Derby party in May, Mother's Day or Easter. Proceeds from the event support Northrop Centennial Commissions. More information on the event here.

Sinatra Under the Stars

Saturday, March 29, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Minneapolis Marriott City Center

Tickets run $40 to $50

The music of Frank Sinatra will fill the Minneapolis Marriott City Center. The event is indoors, but the venue features a glass ceiling and a view of downtown Minneapolis.

Built to Last Minni Music Festival

Friday, March 28, 2025, 7:30 p.m.

The Hook and Ladder Theater, 3010 Minnehaha Ave. Minneapolis, MN 55406

Tickets cost $27.75

The Hook and Ladder will host bands playing the music of the Grateful Dead. Headliners for the event include: THE BUILT TO LAST All-Stars, Bigfoot County, Tom Freund, and New Line Riders. More information on tickets are available here.

Stillwater Home Show 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pony Activity Center, 5701 Stillwater Blvd, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Free admission

Looking to do some spring work on your home or lawn? Stillwater is hosting Washington County's top home show featuring dozens of professionals in home, lawn, and garden. Click here for more information.