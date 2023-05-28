Thieves ram vehicle into Minneapolis smoke shop during burglary

article

Thieves forced their way into a smoke shop along University Avenue in Minneapolis using a vehicle they rammed through the store's front entrance.

According to Minneapolis police, they were called out to University Avenue NE at 22nd Avenue NE shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday for the reported burglary. Officers say it appears five to six people used a passenger vehicle to ram through the front of the business.

The suspects then went into the smoke shop, grabbed merchandise, climbed into a second vehicle, and took off.

Police are working with the store owners to determine exactly what was stolen. Photos sent by Chaplain Howard Dotson with Twin Cities Crisis Response Team show workers boarding up the front of the business.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.