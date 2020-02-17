The Press Bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota likely a total loss after early morning fire

article

A popular bar in downtown St. Cloud, Minnesota is likely a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.

The first was first reported at the Press Bar and Parlor at 2:41 a.m. Firefighters had to fight the fire defensively from the outside because it was too hot to enter the building when they arrived.

Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to fighting a fire at The Press Bar in St. Cloud, Minnesota. (Jodi Lind Kuehn / FOX 9)

Firefighters are searching adjacent buildings to see if the fire has spread.

No injuries have been reported, but firefighters have not been able to search the building yet.

Firefighters are working to put out a fire at The Press Bar and Parlour in St. Cloud, Minnesota. (Jodi Lind Kuehn / FOX 9)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.