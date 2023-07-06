Expand / Collapse search

The Eagles Long Goodbye Tour coming to St. Paul in November

By Fox 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:00AM
Xcel Energy Center
The Eagles announce Xcel Center tour date

The Eagles and Steely Dan announced they are playing the Xcel Energy Center on Friday November 17th.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - If you woke up this morning with a peaceful easy feeling, it might be because the Eagles announced a tour with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 

The Long Goodbye tour, the band’s "final tour" will roll through Xcel on Friday, Nov. 17. Steely Dan will join them on the road. 

As of now, the St. Paul show is the final announced date. However, the band said they will keep the tour going as long as the audience demands it and expect to keep playing shows into 2025. 

Presale and VIP tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. With general sales starting July 14 at 10 a.m.