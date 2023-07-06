The Eagles Long Goodbye Tour coming to St. Paul in November

If you woke up this morning with a peaceful easy feeling, it might be because the Eagles announced a tour with a stop at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Long Goodbye tour, the band’s "final tour" will roll through Xcel on Friday, Nov. 17. Steely Dan will join them on the road.

As of now, the St. Paul show is the final announced date. However, the band said they will keep the tour going as long as the audience demands it and expect to keep playing shows into 2025.

Presale and VIP tickets go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. With general sales starting July 14 at 10 a.m.