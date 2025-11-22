Thanksgiving 2025: Restaurants that will be open for the holiday on Thursday
Thanksgiving is on Nov. 27 and while many people stay home and cook up a feast for the family, others may decide to save the time cooking and washing dishes and instead head out to eat.
For those who opt for the latter, here are the restaurants that will be open and closed on Thanksgiving Day:
Open
Applebee’s
Select locations will be open, but hours may vary.
Arby’s
Most Arby’s locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day, but store hours may vary by location. Customers should double-check their nearest location.
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins locations are locally owned and operated, so hours will vary by location.
Burger King
Hours vary by location. Customers should check the hours of their nearest Burger King location.
Boston Market
Restaurants will be open, and Boston Market is offering a Thanksgiving menu.
BRIO Tuscan Grille
Open and is offering a three-course Thanksgiving menu. Pick-up is also available.
Buca di Beppo
Will be open for dine-in and takeout orders.
Cracker Barrel
Open, but encourage customers to check local hours.
Dave and Buster’s
Del Frisco’s Grille
Open and will be offering a Thanksgiving prix fixe meal.
Denny’s
FILE - An exterior view of the Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in Muncy. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Dunkin’
Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary, so please verify with your nearest location.
Fogo de Chao
Open and will be offering traditional holiday staples at select locations.
IHOP
Open but hours may vary.
Jimmy John’s
Most locations will be open, but hours may vary by store. Be sure to call to verify hours.
Kona Grill
Open and offering the ultimate Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.
Krispy Kreme
Open, but shops will close at 2 p.m. local time.
FILE - Maggiano's Little Italy Italian restaurant on Post Oak Boulevard in downtown Houston, Texas. (Photo by: Ron Buskirk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Maggiano’s
Maggiano’s locations will be open, and it will also be offering a Thanksgiving menu. Restaurants will be closing at 8 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day.
Macaroni Grill
Locations will be open and will also offer a traditional Thanksgiving menu.
McDonald’s
Morton’s Steakhouse
Perkins
The restaurant will be open with a Thanksgiving special.
Popeyes
Many locations will be open. However, hours may vary.
Ruby Tuesday
Selection locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Customers are encouraged to call their local restaurant to verify hours.
Starbucks
Most stores will be open, but hours may vary and customers are encouraged to check local hours.
Taco Bell
Open, but hours may vary. Check with local restaurants just in case.
TGIF
Locations will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead to verify hours.
Waffle House
Open but hours may vary. Customers should double-check with their nearest Waffle House to verify hours.
Wendy’s
Restaurants will be open.
Whataburger
White Castle
Closed
Chick-fil-A
Chili’s
Chipotle
Panera Bread
Panda Express
Olive Garden
The Source: Information for this article was taken from RetailMeNot and emailed confirmation from restaurants. This story was reported from San Jose.