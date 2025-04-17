Tesla vandal causes $20K damage in Minneapolis

The Brief A Tesla vehicle vandal is accused of causing more than $20,000 in damage. The damage mostly occurred in downtown Minneapolis. Police are investigating other damage in the Third Precinct and asking other drivers who faced damage to come forward.



Minneapolis police say a suspect has been arrested in a string of vandalism targeting Tesla vehicles in the city.

Tesla vandalism arrest

What we know:

Minneapolis police say they have arrested a suspect who damaged at least six vehicles, causing $20,000 in damage each. Each act rose to a felony vandalism offense, meaning causing at least $1,000 in damage, police explained.

The vandalism happened mostly in downtown Minneapolis. Videos shown during a news conference on Thursday showed the suspect keying cars while walking his dog.

What we don't know:

The case is being forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney. Police are not identifying the suspect until he is charged.

What's next:

Police are asking other Tesla owners who have faced vandalism to come forward. They say that surveillance cameras equipped on the vehicles make it easier for police to investigate the cases.

The department is aware of several other vehicles that were damaged in the city's third precinct, which remain under investigation.