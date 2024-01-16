Four teens were involved in two separate police chases in the west metro after police say a BMW was reported stolen out in the Lake Minnetonka area on Monday.

According to Orono police, they responded around 8:30 p.m. for the report of a BMW SUV stolen on Togo Road. As police searched the area, officers spotted a similar SUV on Shoreline Drive. Officers tried to pull that driver over, but say the SUV accelerated, speeding away from officers in the area of Shoreline Drive and Bracketts Point Road. The SUV was found shortly after, crashed into a garage off Shoreline Drive.

However, police quickly discovered the crashed SUV wasn't the stolen SUV out of Orono – but instead, it was another vehicle reported stolen out of Blaine. Two teens, ages 14 and 17, were arrested after the crash.

(FOX 9)

Around the same time, the SUV stolen from Togo Road was spotted by Wayzata police along Shoreline Drive near Orono Orchard Road.

Police used spike strips to slow the vehicle down. But officers say the driver continued eastbound on Shoreline Drive towards Highway 12, where it ultimately crashed near Central Avenue North.

The driver of the stolen BMW, a 14-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old passenger were arrested after that crash.

Inside the vehicle, officers also say they found items that had been stolen from other vehicles in the Orono area.

Officers believe both vehicle thefts are related. The investigation into the case is ongoing.