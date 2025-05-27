14 year olds caught attempting car thefts in apartment parking lot: St. Cloud

The Brief Two 14-year-old men were transported to a juvenile detention facility after police say they were caught trying to steal vehicles in St. Cloud. Police say they are being held on several pending charges, including attempted motor vehicle theft, felony damage to property and fleeing on foot.



Two teens were brought to a juvenile detention facility after police say they were caught after trying to flee when police were responding to a call about them trying to break into vehicles in an apartment parking lot.

Teens attempting vehicle thefts

What we know:

St. Cloud police say that on May 25, officers responded to a call around 5:47 p.m. to the 1400 block of Washington Memorial Drive in St. Cloud on the report of two people attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, officers found two 14-year-old boys from St. Cloud, who attempted to flee before being taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

After searching the area, police say they found a Hyundai with a broken window and damage to its ignition system.

What's next:

Police say the teens were brought to a juvenile detention facility where they are held pending charges of attempted motor vehicle theft, felony damage to property and fleeing on foot.

The morning after, police spoke with the owner of the vehicle, and additional charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, attempted motor vehicle theft and felony property damages have also been sent to the Stearns County Attorney’s office.