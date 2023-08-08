Teen suspect in fatal shooting of St. Paul boy to be released

The teen arrested in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in St. Paul is set to be released after the Ramsey County Attorney’s office requested police to take another look at the case.

Markee Jones was shot and killed around 5 a.m. Saturday, after family members say a loaded gun was left inside his grandmother’s house. While police arrested a 14-year-old boy pending manslaughter charges, family say the shooting was accidental.

After reviewing the case, the Ramsey County Attorney’s office said on Tuesday they are returning the case file to the St. Paul Police Department for further investigation.

"At this stage in the investigation, there is not sufficient evidence to proceed with a charging determination," a spokesperson for the attorney’s office said in a statement.

The 14-year-old will be released from custody, according to the release.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.