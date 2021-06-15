Teen on skateboard struck by vehicle in north Minneapolis

article

A teenage boy is seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in north Minneapolis Tuesday night, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

The crash happened near the intersection of 51st Avenue N and Fremont Avenue N. The driver was headed northbound on Fremont Ave when the vehicle struck the teen, who was riding on a skateboard westbound on 51st.

Police say the driver kept going through the intersection, hit several vehicles and eventually came to a stop in a front yard at 52nd and Fremont. When officers took the driver into custody, they smelled alcohol on his breath.

An ambulance took the boy to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.