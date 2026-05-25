Overnight Minneapolis shooting leaves one man dead

The Brief A man is dead after an overnight shooting in south Minneapolis. Police were called to East 41st Street and Columbus Avenue South for the report of shots fired just after midnight on Monday morning. It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made as of Monday morning.



A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Minneapolis' Bryant neighborhood.

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded just after midnight to the area of East 41st Street and Columbus Avenue South for the report of multiple shots fired.

At the scene, they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds. Officials say officers moved the injured man to 42nd and Columbus to provide medical aid but say the man was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators are now working to piece together what led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested for the death.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.