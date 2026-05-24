George Floyd’s family 6 years after his death: ‘Not enough has changed’

The Brief Monday marks six years since George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at 38th and Chicago. Floyd’s family members reflected on the anniversary and the changes since his death, while the site prepares for a new city project. Construction on a new street design at George Floyd Square is set to begin next month.



The community is preparing to mark six years since George Floyd’s death, a moment that continues to spark conversations about justice and remembrance.

Family reflects on six years since George Floyd’s death

What we know:

Monday will be six years since George Floyd was killed at 38th and Chicago, the same day of the week as May 25, 2020. Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones walked George Floyd Square with FOX 9 and shared his memories of that day and the impact it had on him.

Jones said, "Thoughts, of all these people, lives that have been taken because of one reason or another."

He described watching the footage on television, not realizing at first that it was his nephew.

What they're saying:

"I was sitting in front of a television watching this, this black man getting assaulted by the police, and me not knowing who it was, and my sister, you know, called me, and she said, Did you see what they did to Perry?" said Jones.

Fox 9 also spoke to Floyd's aunt Angela Harrelson.

"Now Monday is going to take me back to where I was that day, who I was talking to that day, what was going on around me that day, said Harrelson."

Both Jones and Harrelson said they remember every detail from that day. Family members reflected on the changes since Floyd’s death and the ongoing push for justice and unity.

"Not enough change, but as long as we keep fighting, as long as this event keeps happening, yes, and showing unity," said Jones.

Aunt Angela Harrelson added, "When we get to the point with all of this, where we don't have to say the words Black Lives Matter, then that's when we know we have arrived."

This year’s anniversary also comes just before the city begins construction on a new flexible open-street design at George Floyd Square. Harrelson shared her hopes for the site, saying, "I wanted a pedestrian plaza, you know, I wanted to be as sacred as I can get it without over commercializing it, you know, I don't want to leave out the opportunities for the businesses and what they want, but you can't over commercialize that memorial."

Jones said he always returns to the moment that changed everything.

"People have their thoughts about who he was and what he was, and I always come back to the nine minutes and 29 seconds, because the nine minutes and 29 seconds is what impacted the whole world," said Jones.

The anniversary serves as a reminder for many in the community and beyond to keep Floyd’s name alive and continue pushing for social change.

Racial justice, community healing

Local perspective:

The anniversary of George Floyd’s death is a significant moment for Minneapolis, where the events of May 25, 2020, continue to shape conversations about policing, racial justice and community healing.

George Floyd Square remains a focal point for reflection, activism and remembrance, with family members and community leaders working to ensure that the legacy of Floyd’s life and the movement sparked by his death are not forgotten.

The upcoming changes to the square are expected to bring new conversations about how best to honor Floyd’s memory while supporting the neighborhood.