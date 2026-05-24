MN teen aims to walk into high school after life-changing surgery

The Brief Sander Smaby is preparing for a critical surgery on June 17 to correct his knock knees, a result of Noonan syndrome. His family, facing financial hardship, has started a GoFundMe to help cover the extraordinary medical expenses. Sander hopes to walk into high school on his own, inspiring others with his resilience.



A Minneapolis teenager and his family are preparing for a life-changing surgery while facing tough financial challenges. They are preparing for a crucial surgery and a new chapter.

Life-changing surgery

What we know:

Sander Smaby, diagnosed with Noonan syndrome, is scheduled for surgery on June 17 to correct the knock knees caused by his condition. His orthopedic surgeon explained that the timing is critical because Sander’s growth plates are aligned for a short window, making this the right moment medically.

What they're saying:

"Even though Noonan syndrome isn't terribly common, each of these surgeries that we're doing is like, these are some of the most common surgeries we do," said Dr Tom Novacheck, Gillette Children's Hospital pediatric orthopedic surgeon. "By doing it at this age, we can take advantage of the growth plate, change the way the growth is working with this metal plate and screws, and then his body will gradually correct it. So it's a markedly smaller surgery."

"I mean, since I was in elementary school I always got why are you so small question and I didn't have an answer, but now I mean I explained Noonan's syndrome is just it just affects my height," said Sander, who has faced medical challenges since birth. "There's just a handful of others it's why I miss school so much."

Sander’s parents have relied on the expertise of dozens of medical professionals throughout his life.

"As a parent, it's horrible to watch that be normal. And to think that his friends are never really going to understand, or maybe they will. But it's very hard to explain," says Paul Smaby, Sander's dad. "He just sucks it up, and is so resilient."

Why you should care:

While the timing is right for Sander’s body, it’s not for the family’s finances. Years of medical bills and Sander’s dad’s own disability have depleted their savings.

"At one point, we had a dollar to our name and we used to make half a million dollars a year," Sander's mom said.

Sander’s family has started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of these surgeries.

"While my disability covers my family's basic needs… we simply can't absorb the extraordinary burden of these surgeries on our own," Sander shared in a video.

The Smabys have kept their struggles private for years, but now they are reaching out for help.

What's next:

After his surgery this summer, Sander’s focus is on recovering and walking into high school on his own.

"I mean it's, my goal is to just be able to walk into the doors of high school on my own two feet," Sander said. "No crutches, just being able to act normal and to get good grades and have friends and just adjust to high school life, even though over the summer I just had surgery."

He hopes sharing his story will help others. "I think it was more of not just helping me, but showing that, I mean, kind of being a leader for other kids and other families who are going through this, that I think it was a good reason to share it," Sander said.

Sander’s journey is not just about his own health, but about inspiring others who face similar challenges. His resilience and maturity are helping him and his family push forward, despite the stress and uncertainty.