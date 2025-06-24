Two teens shot in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

The Brief Two 15 year olds were shot in St. Paul on the 600 block of Wales Street. The boys sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made.



Two 15-year-old boys are expected to recover after being shot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul on Monday night.

St. Paul shooting

What happened:

The shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the area of Wales and Arch Street, located near the Mount Airy Community Center in St. Paul.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered a 15-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and located a second injured teen nearby. They were both transferred to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the two boys, who are friends, were together when they were shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. Authorities are still working to determine the specific circumstances of the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.