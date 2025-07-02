Expand / Collapse search

Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 17-year-old girl dead

Published  July 2, 2025 6:06am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A 17-year-old girl died in the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night.
    • The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North, located near Interstate 94.
    • No arrests have been made.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night. 

Brooklyn Park fatal shooting

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North, located near I-94 and Bottineau Boulevard. 

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police started life-saving measures until she was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, with assistance from a State Patrol helicopter, but the alleged gunman has not been located. 

What we don't know:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department has not disclosed additional information about the shooting or the victim. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

The Source: This story uses information from a Brooklyn Park Police Department news release.

