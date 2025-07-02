Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 17-year-old girl dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Park fatal shooting
What we know:
Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North, located near I-94 and Bottineau Boulevard.
At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police started life-saving measures until she was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, with assistance from a State Patrol helicopter, but the alleged gunman has not been located.
What we don't know:
The Brooklyn Park Police Department has not disclosed additional information about the shooting or the victim.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from a Brooklyn Park Police Department news release.