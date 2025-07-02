Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 17-year-old girl dead

The Brief A 17-year-old girl died in the hospital after being shot in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North, located near Interstate 94. No arrests have been made.



A 17-year-old girl has died after being shot in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Park fatal shooting

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Lakeland Avenue North, located near I-94 and Bottineau Boulevard.

At the scene, officers found a 17-year-old girl with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Police started life-saving measures until she was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspect, with assistance from a State Patrol helicopter, but the alleged gunman has not been located.

What we don't know:

The Brooklyn Park Police Department has not disclosed additional information about the shooting or the victim.

The incident remains under investigation.