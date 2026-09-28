Teen crashes truck through cemetery in Sauk Centre, arrested for DWI suspicion

The Brief A 19-year-old man from Long Prairie was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after his truck crashed through a stone fence and struck multiple grave markers at a Sauk Centre cemetery early Sept. 26. A cemetery representative estimated the damage at approximately $50,000, according to authorities.



Police say a 19-year-old suspect has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after his truck crashed through a stone fence and struck numerous grave markers at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.

Sauk Centre cemetery crash

What we know:

The Stearns County Emergency Communications Center says that around 2:56 a.m. on Sept. 26, it received a call reporting an unoccupied truck that had crashed through a stone fence and struck numerous grave markers at Greenwood Cemetery.

Around the same time, the communications center also received a 911 call that disconnected, according to authorities. When called back, a male answered and said there was no problem.

Dig deeper:

The Sauk Centre Police Department responded to the area and located a 19-year-old man from Long Prairie, northeast of the crash near 390th Avenue in Sauk Centre Township.

Authorities say they determined that a phone in his possession was the one that had called 911 around the time of the crash, and that he was also the owner of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado left.

Timeline:

Police believe the Silverado was traveling eastbound on County Road 17 when it failed to stop at the intersection, went through the cemetery stonewall and struck numerous grave markers before eventually coming to a stop.

What's next:

After further investigation, authorities say the teen suspect was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and transported to Sauk Centre Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

He was then transported to the Stearns County Jail, where he was booked and held for court on third-degree DWI charges.

A representative of the cemetery estimated the total damage at approximately $50,000, authorities have said.