Plane crash at Buffalo Municipal Airport leaves 1 dead, another injured

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The Brief A replica Piper PA18 plane crashed while departing from Buffalo Municipal Airport around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday. There were two men aboard the plane at the time of the crash. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the plane crash.



One man was killed and another was critically injured in a plane crash in Buffalo, Minnesota Sunday afternoon, authorities have confirmed.

Plane crash at Buffalo Municipal Airport

What we know:

FAA officials say that, around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, a replica Piper PA18 crashed while departing from Buffalo Municipal Airport.

Two men were aboard the plane when it crashed. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from FOX 9's chopper showed the plane covered with a gray tarp overturned on a section of the runway.

A plane overturned on the runway at the Buffalo municipal airport in Buffalo, Minnesota. (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identities of the crash victims. They have not determined what caused the plane crash.

What's next:

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating the crash.