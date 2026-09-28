Southern Minnesota flood cleanup underway as FEMA set to start assessments

The Brief FEMA, state and local officials are set to assess damage after severe flooding hit southern and southeastern Minnesota. Officials are asking residents affected by the flooding to report damage as federal assessment teams arrive. New Richland and the Waseca Exchange Club will hold a flood recovery cleanup day on Saturday, Oct. 4.



Southern and southeastern Minnesota are still picking up the pieces after severe flooding, and state and federal help is now on the way.

Southern MN flooding

What we know:

Flooding swept through southern and southeastern Minnesota on Sept. 18 and 19, leaving behind a trail of damage to homes, businesses, roads and other property across four counties: Waseca, Houston, Fillmore and Mower.

Last week, officials said 10 to 12 homes in the City of New Richland were likely total losses due to the flooding. On Monday, officials said 75% to 80% of the homes in New Richland saw damage during the flood, which equates to 375 to 380 homes.

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Homeland Security and Emergency Management division (HSEM) have been coordinating resources and initial damage assessments since the flooding hit. Recovery work has already started in Waseca County.

Starting Oct. 1, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and HSEM will team up to conduct joint preliminary damage assessments across all four counties. Assessment teams will go door to door documenting damage to homes and evaluating the overall scope of the disaster. If residents aren't home when teams come by, workers will leave door hangers with contact information so residents can still report their damage. Workers conducting the assessments will be wearing official, identifiable clothing so residents know who they are. Officials are encouraging everyone affected to report their damage.

The findings from those assessments will be used to figure out whether Minnesota meets the federal criteria to request a presidential major disaster declaration for individual assistance. If that declaration comes through, it could open the door to additional federal recovery money for residents and businesses in the affected areas.

How to get help

Local perspective:

HSEM and New Richland officials are working to set up a disaster assistance center at the New Richland Fire Department. The center is meant to give affected residents a place to sit down with representatives from government agencies, nonprofit organizations and other recovery partners. Dates and times for the center will be posted later this week on the City of New Richland Facebook page and the HSEM website.

Waseca County residents who need cleanup help can call 320-270-3766. Anyone who registers through that number will be matched with volunteers who can help.

What's next:

New Richland and the Waseca Exchange Club have put together a New Richland Flood Recovery Cleanup Day, set for Saturday, Oct. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Volunteers must register online ahead of time and need to be at least 16 years old. Anyone younger than 18 must participate alongside an adult. All volunteers are required to sign a waiver and show up in appropriate work clothing and gear. Organizers are especially looking for people who have trucks or trailers and can help haul away debris. For more information, check out the Waseca Exchange Club Facebook page.

What we don't know:

FEMA and Small Business Administration officials will be in town in coming days to assess the extent of damage. Their findings will help determine whether the counties will be eligible for federal funding.