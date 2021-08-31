Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested after dog found dead in stolen car in St. Paul

St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly stole a car with a dog inside in St. Paul. The car was later found with the dog inside, but it was deceased.

According to police, on July 24, a Subaru Outback was stolen near Payne Avenue and Sims Avenue in St. Paul. The owner said her dog was still inside, and she was picking up food at the time.

A few days later, police located the car on the 1000 block of N. Ryde Street. Unfortunately, the dog was found deceased inside.

Tuesday, St. Paul police announced a 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the case and pleaded guilty to the crimes.