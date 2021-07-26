Car with dog inside stolen in St. Paul Saturday

article

Police are asking for help finding a dog that was inside a car that was stolen Saturday in St. Paul.

According to police, the dog, named GoGo, is a German Shepherd/Husky mix. She was in a black 2015 Subaru Outback that was stolen at about 4:45 p.m. near Payne Avenue and Sims Avenue in St. Paul.

The car's license plate is AHE033, and there are two stickers of white horses in the upper right corner of the back window.

GoGo has a microchip. If you've seen GoGo or the stolen Subaru, please call 651-291-1111.