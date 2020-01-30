Team-inspired 'Super' Bowl recipes for game day
(FOX 9) - The 2020 Super Bowl is between two powerhouse cities on the field and at the game day table. Both San Francisco and Kansas City have a food driven culture that make themed recipes options one to remember. Registered dietitian and nutritionist Christina Meyer-Jax is here to put the “Super” and healthy into bowl meals for game day.
MIAMI (HOST CITY) CUBAN BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN AND RICE BOWL
Ingredients
- 2 ripe plantains (or slightly green bananas), peeled and diagonally sliced ½ inch thick (about 1 lb.)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
- 1 (10-oz.) pkg. yellow rice
- 1 small jalapeño chile, seeded and finely chopped (about 1 Tbsp.)
- 1 1/4 cups chopped red onion (from 1 onion), divided (or pickled onions)
- 2 (16-oz.) cans black beans, drained (do not rinse)
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 4 radishes (about 3 oz.) chopped
- 1 ripe avocado, diced
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- ½ cup chopped baby dill pickles
- 1 lime, quartered
- 1 lb shredded pork (optional if wanting to add meat)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place plantain (or banana) slices in a single layer on parchment; drizzle with 1 tablespoon of the oil, and sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt. Roast in preheated oven until lightly browned and very tender, 16 to 18 minutes. Set aside.
- Prepare rice according to package directions.
- While rice and plantains cook, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a saucepan over medium. Add jalapeño and 1 cup of the red onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 3 minutes. Stir in black beans, water, cumin, and remaining 1⁄2 teaspoon salt; cook until liquid is slightly reduced, 5 to 6 minutes.
- Divide cooked rice evenly among 4 bowls. Top each with beans, roasted plantains, chopped radishes, and diced avocado. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro and remaining 1⁄4 cup red onion. Serve with lime wedges.
- If adding shredded pork, my suggestion is using a pressure cooker. Add one pound pork shoulder, cook according to pressure cooker pork settings. Shred thinly when done cooking.
KC BBQ & Slaw Bowls
Serves 4 Bowls (size up as needed)
Ingredients
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 5 ounces each)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 teaspoon BBQ dry rub seasoning
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ⅓ cup BBQ sauce
- 4 cups Cranberry Kale Coleslaw
- ½ cup sliced pickles (optional)
- 1 avocado, sliced (optional)
Directions
- Cook chicken breasts a large skillet over medium heat. Brown on each side for 3-4 minutes.
- Pour the BBQ sauce over the chicken and toss the chicken in the sauce, make sure all sides are coated. Cover the pan and cook the chicken for another 3-4 minutes on each side.
- Let the chicken rest for a few minutes then slice into thin strips.
- Mix slaw according to package.
- Transfer 1 cup of cole slaw each of the 4 bowls.
- Top each bowl with a sliced chicken breast and 5-6 pickle chips and avocado slices if desired.
SAN FRAN SOURDOUGH SHRIMP + VEGGIE BOWL
Serves 4 Bowls (size up as needed)
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds shrimp, fresh or thawed precooked and deveined with tails removed
- 4 zucchinis, julienned or spiralized
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes chopped
- 1/2 cup olive oil (divided)
- 4 cloves garlic, pressed
- 2 tablespoon dried parsley
- 2 tablespoons dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- Coarse black pepper for garnishing
- 4-8 slices of sourdough bread
- Olive tapenade (optional)
Directions
- In a large sauté pan, combine shrimp, olive oil, garlic, parsley, oregano, basil, and sea salt and sauté for about 10 minutes, or until shrimp have cooked through (turned from translucent to pink)
- While the shrimp is sautéing, julienne or spiralize the zucchinis and pat dry with napkins or paper towels or place them in a colander and sprinkle with a pinch of sea salt to drain the excess water from the veggie noodles. Chop cherry tomatoes.
- Place sourdough slices with olive oil drizzled on top, in oven on low broiler. Heat until golden brown. (pull when ready)
- Once the shrimp are cooked, stir in the zucchini noodles and tomatoes and sauté for another 5 minutes or until desired noodle consistency is reached. The longer the zucchini noodles cook, the softer they will become.
- Sprinkle with black pepper. Place 1-2 slices of sourdough bread in each bowl. (optional to spread olive tapenade on bread before). Scoop a serving of shrimp and zucchini noodle mixture in each bowl. Serve and enjoy!