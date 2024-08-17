Taylor Williamson: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

This week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell," Dawn sits down 1-on-1 with former Gophers women's hockey player and former Ms. Hockey Taylor Williamson.

Taylor is a warrior. While she won a national title with the Gophers in 2016, perhaps her greatest success has been off the ice.

Williamson talks brain surgery, autoimmune disorder

During her time with the Gophers, Williamson had brain surgery to remove an arachnoid cyst on her brain. While in recovery from brain surgery, Taylor was soon diagnosed with an autoimmune-neuromuscular disorder called Myasethia Gravis.

Neither health issue has slowed her down. Williamson has worked extremely hard to regain strength and control of her muscles.

‘Pickling for a Prayer’

Now, she has partnered with Health Partners and Park Nicollet to create the "Center of Excellence" to help others with autoimmune & neuromuscular disorders.

The second-annual "Pickling for a Prayer" pickleball event will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Mega Pickleball in Minnetonka. Proceeds from the event go to the Center of Excellence.

It has been a difficult journey, but once again, Williamson is winning. Watch the video for the full episode of Taylor Williamson on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell."