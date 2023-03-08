Taylor Swift tickets Facebook scam spurs police investigation in Minnesota

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating numerous complaints about Taylor Swift tickets sold on Facebook by someone under a fake alias.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, numerous complaints have been received regarding people being defrauded for tickets by a scam under the Facebook account of Hailey Trautner – a Polk County resident, who previously had her account hacked.

An unknown person is using Trautner’s Facebook account to defraud people of money by purporting to have Taylor Swift tickets for sale, the sheriff's office said. The seller claims they can’t meet in person, instead convincing the victims into sending money electronically using platforms such as Zelle or PayPal. After payment, they don’t send the tickets electronically as promised.

Facebook won’t allow the actual Hailey Trautner to close the account, since all contact information and passwords have been changed, and the company can’t verify her identity, according to authorities.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to get the account closed and identify who is controlling it, according to an announcement.

Taylor Swift tickets have been in high demand since going on sale, causing a Ticketmaster shutdown with many upset fans in the process.