Target’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets recalled after asphyxiation deaths of 2 children

By Catherine Stoddard
Published 
Updated 2:16PM
Recalls
FOX TV Digital Team
Blanket recall7 article

Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Unicorn – Pink (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

Over 200,000 weighted children’s blankets sold at Target are being recalled due to a potential asphyxiation hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday. 

Young children could "become entrapped" inside Target’s Pillowfort Weighted Blankets "by unzipping and entering the blanket, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation," CPSC’s alert said. 

There has been one reported case out of North Carolina where two girls, a 4-year-old and 6-year-old, became trapped inside the weighted blanket and died due to asphyxia. The CPSC said the incident happened in April. 

There have been a total of four reports of children becoming trapped and those reports include the two fatalities. 

Consumers who purchased these weighted blankets for their children are urged to stop using them and contact Target immediately for a refund. 

About 204,000 blankets were sold at Target stores and on Target.com. 

The blankets weigh about 6 pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide. The blanket also features a removable waterproof washable cover. 

The blankets come in eight designs including unicorn white, space navy, pink, blue, gray, buffalo plaid red, blue constellation, and unicorn pink. 

Blanket-recall8.jpg

Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket label located on the removable cover (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

The item numbers which are subject to the recall can be found on the fabric tag attached to the removable cover, CPSC said. 

  • 097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)
  • 097-02-0148 (Space Navy)
  • 097-02-0361 (Pink)
  • 097-02-0363 (Blue)
  • 097-02-0364 (Gray)
  • 097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)
  • 097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)
  • 097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)
Image 1 of 8

Recalled Pillowfort Weighted Blanket – Unicorn – White (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC))

The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40. 

Consumers can contact 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT daily to receive a prepaid return label to ship the blankets back by mail or they can be returned to any Target store. 

For more information, visit Target’s website. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 