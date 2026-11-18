The Brief Target reported its third straight quarter of growth and its best quarterly net-sales growth in five years. Third quarter net sales grew 7.1% compared to the same period last year, and sales grew across most merchandising categories. Because of strong performance, Target is revising its full-year expectations, now planning for net sales growth of around 6%.



Target reported its third straight quarter of growth and its best in five years, the latest sign that the company's major turnaround plan launched under its new CEO earlier this year could be working.

Target releases Q3 earnings report

Big picture view:

The Minneapolis-based retailer attributes Wednesday's strong report in part to stronger sales and increased customer traffic during the third quarter while continuing to lower prices on thousands of products.

By the numbers:

According to the third quarter earnings report:

Third quarter net sales grew 7.1% over last year

Store sales are up 4.6%

Digital sales are up 9.8%

Sales grew across most merchandising categories:

Food and beverage sales are up 7%, in part due to thousands of new items.

Cosmetic sales are up 9%, which Target attributes in part to its new "Target Beauty Studio" specialty-style concept , replacing the Ulta Beauty shop-in-shop partnership that ended earlier this year.

"Fun 101" sales are up 27% percent, with lots of growth in the toys, sports and electronics area.

What's next:

Because of strong performance, Target is revising its full-year expectations, now planning for net sales growth of around 6%.

What they're saying:

CEO Michael Fiddelke, who took over in February, released the following statement about the earnings report:

"Our third-quarter results reflect continued progress against our strategic priorities, centered on serving busy families with our signature blend of style, design and value," Fiddelke said in a statement. "Our investments are building on one another—creating momentum in our business and further defining our unique lane in retail."