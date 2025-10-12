Target begins selling THC beverages at some Minnesota stores

The Brief Target is selling some hemp-derived THC products as part of a test run, according to a Bloomberg report. Currently, the products are only available at a handful of Minneapolis stores. Target says it is currently gauging public interest for the THC products.



THC beverages at Minnesota stores

What we know:

Target has begun offering THC beverages at select Minnesota locations as it gauges consumer interest in the products, according to a Bloomberg report.

The THC offerings include beverages made by Minnesota-based companies including Trail Magic and Surly Brewing. Trail Magic co-founder Jason Dayton posted a photo on LinkedIn of their products on a Target shelf, writing: "This launch validates years of hard work by hundreds of people and brands across our industry who have led with safety, consumer education, and a desire to meet the needs of a new generation."

According to Dayton, the products started being offered as of Oct. 10.

Local perspective:

It's not clear exactly which stores are carrying the beverages. Target's website doesn't list the products. According to the Bloomberg report, the beverages are available in a small number of Minneapolis locations.

As required, purchasers must be 21 years or older and the products are capped at 5 mg of THC per serving.

New THC drinks regulations

Big picture view:

Target's decision to carry the products comes as hemp-derived products face new regulations at the start of the New Year.

In a newsletter last week, the Office of Cannabis Management told hemp-derived manufacturers that the window was open to apply for low-potency hemp edible licenses. Manufacturers and wholesalers need to apply by Oct. 31 at noon to continue offering products in Minnesota.

The backstory:

Starting in January, hemp-derived products will be required to undergo more testing and regulations. Low-potency hemp products have been available in Minnesota for years under a loophole but were legalized by the Minnesota legislature in 2022.

A FOX 9 investigation in 2023 found inconsistent dosing among products, with one product containing more than six times the legal dose.