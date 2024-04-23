‘Suspicious’ fires in southern Minnesota have officials seeking info

article

Several fires in Brown County, Minnesota, throughout the last few months have authorities asking for any information regarding what might be starting them.



According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments have responded to an "unusual number of wildfire" calls – 16 total – between March 1 and April 22, 2024. During the same timeframe, Brown County officials responded to only one fire call in 2023, and two in 2022.

The fires usually occur on or near Wildlife Management Areas and other forested land, authorities have said. Although a specific pattern has not yet emerged, five of the 16 were started in Mulligan Township.

Anyone with information regarding the fires is encouraged to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.