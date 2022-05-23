Suspicious death ruled a homicide in Minneapolis

The death of a man whose body was found inside a Minneapolis apartment over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

The report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that the victim, identified as 52-year-old Eric David, died from "multiple sharp force injuries" at an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue, not far from Lyndale Avenue South and West Franklin Avenue in the Stevens Square neighborhood.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, which issued a press release Monday evening, officers were called around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday to the apartment for the report of a body that was found. At the scene, officers say David was found dead with "multiple injuries" and it appeared he had died prior to Sunday.

Police initially declared the death "suspicious" pending the medical examination. The investigation into the killing is ongoing.