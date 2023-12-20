'Suspicious death' of man found in Minneapolis apartment now investigated as homicide

article

Minneapolis police say the "suspicious death" of a man found inside an apartment on Monday is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a call on Monday afternoon for a report of a dead person in an apartment building on the 100 block of East 18th Street.

At the scene, officers found a deceased man inside one of the units and started to investigate the case as a "suspicious death."

In an update Wednesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 42-year-old Shane Anthony Johnson and determined his cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, which police say they are now investigating the death as.

No arrests have been made. No other details have been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Police say anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.