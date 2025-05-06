Suspects lured Minneapolis shooting victim with large cannabis deal: charges

A Minneapolis murder victim was lured into an ambush last month by a group seeking to buy a quarter pound of cannabis, court documents filed Monday allege.

Deadly shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Police responded in the late-night hours of Saturday, April 19, to a shooting outside an apartment building along West River Road North. Inside a vehicle that had crashed into the building garage entrance, they found 27-year-old Daunte Collins of Maple Grove.

Police said he had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

The deadly shooting broke a two-month stretch where the City of Minneapolis did not experience a homicide.

Charges filed in homicide

What we know:

Jayce Nasir Cuff, 27, is charged with second-degree murder in the deadly shooting.

The charges also identify two teen boys who police say were involved in the slaying.

Dig deeper:

The criminal complaint against Cuff alleges that Collins was lured to the crime scene for a cannabis sale. Text messages on his phone showed someone was texting him to buy a quarter pound of marijuana. The conversations referenced a Cash App account linked to one of the teen suspects, police said.

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to the shooting, showing all three suspects, the complaint adds.

According to officers, Cuff and one of the teens fired shots, striking Collins in the neck. The criminal complaint says the bullet severed Collins' vertebrae, likely killing him immediately.

What's next:

Cuff is being held in Hennepin County Jail on the murder charge. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.