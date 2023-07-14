Suspected impaired driver hits 2 pedestrians, killing 1 in Columbia Heights: Charges

A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges for allegedly hitting two pedestrians on a sidewalk while driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit Thursday night, according to court records.

Cody John Jazdzewski, 35, was charged on Friday with criminal vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol and criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm for the crash in Columbia Heights.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 10:35 p.m. as Jazdzewski was driving southbound on Highway 65 and left the roadway at 39th Avenue Northeast, where he struck two pedestrians on the sidewalk.

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper who arrived at the scene found Jazdzewski's damaged vehicle up against a tree. The trooper described Jazdzewski as having "bloodshot, watery eyes, was slurring his speech, and had a strong odor of alcohol," charges read.

The two pedestrians at the scene, a 58-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from Minneapolis, were badly injured in the crash. The trooper described the woman as appearing to have been "severely injured" and was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The 63-year-man sustained life-threatening injuries to his head and extremities and was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment, charges said.

Jazdzewski allegedly admitted to authorities he consumed alcohol before driving and submitted to a personal breath test which indicated a blood-alcohol concentration of .131, nearly double the legal limit, charges explained. He suffered minor injuries from the crash and was booked into Anoka County Jail on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old made his first court appearance Friday afternoon.