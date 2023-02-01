Expand / Collapse search

Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video

An overnight police chase ended in a crash at I-35E and Larpenteur. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the end of the chase.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lt. Gordon Shank told FOX 9 a State Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Focus for traffic violations on eastbound Highway 36 from Dale Street, but the driver fled. 

The driver continued southbound on Interstate 35E, and they ended up crashing at I-35E and Larpenteur Avenue. 

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital, Shank said. They "showed suspected signs of impairment" and was "processed" for driving while impaired, as well as fleeing in a motor vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.