Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video

A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lt. Gordon Shank told FOX 9 a State Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Focus for traffic violations on eastbound Highway 36 from Dale Street, but the driver fled.

The driver continued southbound on Interstate 35E, and they ended up crashing at I-35E and Larpenteur Avenue.

The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital, Shank said. They "showed suspected signs of impairment" and was "processed" for driving while impaired, as well as fleeing in a motor vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.