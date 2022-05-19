Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:25 PM CDT until FRI 12:30 AM CDT, Winona County
16
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 9:51 PM CDT until THU 10:30 PM CDT, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:41 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

Suspect who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for stabbing roommate

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Updated 8:53PM
FOX 11

Suspect who attacked Dave Chappelle charged with attempted murder for stabbing roommate

The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for a case stemming from December.  

LOS ANGELES - The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl has been charged with attempted murder for a case stemming from December.  

The LA County DA’s Office filed an attempted murder charge against Isaiah Lee for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December.

"The publicity generated by the attack on Mr. Chappelle helped police solve this crime," said District Attorney Geroge Gascón.

RELATED: 

Lee pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due back in court on June 2.

Lee has remained behind bars since his May 3 arrest.

Authorities said Lee rushed the stage at the Bowl around 10:45 p.m. while Chappelle was performing part of the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. Lee tackled Chappelle to the ground. Security, along with Jamie Foxx who was in attendance, then pulled the suspect off the comedian and tackled him.

The 23-year-old suspect is facing four misdemeanor counts for attacking Chappelle.

Lee is charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage, and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

Police say Lee was armed with a replica gun that had a blade inside it. Chapelle was uninjured in the attack. Lee was also ordered to remain at least 100 yards away from Chappelle, the Hollywood Bowl and any venue where Chappelle is performing.