Suspect charged in deadly hit and run in St. Paul, vehicle missing

article

Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Paul this week but they are still trying to track down the vehicle involved.

The victim, 34-year-old My Ger Vang, was walking in the area of Third Street East and White Bear Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Monday when she was hit by a vehicle.

Since the time of the crash, police say a suspect came forward and admitted to hitting Vang. According to police, that man showed up at police headquarters, told investigators he was the driver who had hit the woman but later stopped talking to investigators.

Police investigate the deadly crash Monday night in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

While that man is being held on criminal vehicular homicide, police say they still haven't been able to locate the van involved in the crash. They believe it is a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan with Minnesota plates BFV-851.

Police say locating the vehicle will help them "build a stronger case against" the suspect.

Advertisement

If you spot the vehicle, you're asked to call our investigator at 651-266-5693.