Suspect arrested in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota homicide

Police shut down 60th Street in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota on Monday after a man was found dead in a snowbank on the side of the road.

Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide.

The man has been identified as 60-year-old Bryant Lutgens.

According to Inver Grove Heights police, officers were called to the 1300 block of 60th Street West at 8 a.m., where they found a man dead in the snow on the south side of the road.

A 42-year-old Richfield man was arrested Wednesday after being spotted driving a car matcing one seen at the scene of the murder. He has been booked into the Dakota County Jail.