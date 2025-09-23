Suspect arrested in Aug. 26 Minneapolis mass shooting

The Brief Minneapolis police have made an arrest in the Aug. 26 mass shooting near Cristo Rey Jesuit High School. Authorities arrested and charged Trayveion Alvin Green Monday night. Green had been charged with murder in the incident.



Minneapolis police say they’ve made an arrest in an Aug. 26 mass shooting that happened near a homeless encampment, and Catholic high school.

Suspect arrested

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Tuesday 24-year-old Trayveion Alvin Green has been arrested and charged in connection with the Aug. 26 shootings.

Police say officers working near the 600 block of First Avenue located Green, who had an arrest warrant for murder. He was taken into custody and charged. He is the third suspect to be charged in connection with the mass shooting. Ryan Timothy Quinn and Tiffany Lynn Marie Martindale have also been charged.

Minneapolis mass shooting

The backstory:

Minneapolis police responded to a shotspotter activation just before 1:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Clinton Avenue. The activation indicated as many as 30 shots had been fired. O'Hara said the gunman had a high-velocity .223 rifle.

When officers arrived, they located two of the seven victims at the scene. An adult male was killed, and another was wounded. Five other victims, four adult men and one adult woman, were located with gunshot wounds in the area. Three of those victims were considered critically injured, but all are expected to survive.

The shooting scene was across the street from Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, which was in session at the time.